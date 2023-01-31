Watching quarterback Joe Burrow lead the Cincinnati Bengals to victory over the Buffalo Bills several weeks ago reminded me of something from my childhood that has nothing to do with football.

With her saving of S&H Green Stamps, my mother had acquired a stereo phonograph that sat in an alcove leading into the dining room off the kitchen in the family home. She liked to put on a stack of records to play while she was doing housework, and often late afternoon when she was preparing dinner. You could hear the music from anywhere in the home.