Most people had something as a child that was special to them.
It may have been a blanket, stuffed animal or even a toy.
This is no exception in the Beachboard home, but the one that stands out the most would be Cheyenne’s doll, “Big Baby.” Big Baby is a Baby Alive doll with a realistic skin-like face, big blue eyes, blond hair that would talk, eat and potty.
The doll was a hand-me-down from a friend of Cheyenne’s grandmother. It once belonged to her granddaughter and she had long outgrown the doll.
Cheyenne instantly fell in love with the doll and named her “Big Baby.”
Throughout the years whenever you saw Cheyenne she would have the doll in her arms. She would take her everywhere.
Each year when Cheyenne makes her Christmas list, the majority of the items on the list would be clothing, shoes, diapers, and food for Big Baby.
Every year on her birthday, Cheyenne would celebrate the day as Big Baby’s birthday too, and share her party with her including presents for Big Baby.
This doll has been an important part of Cheyenne’s life.
But just like everything else, Big Baby has become old and worn. All of her once blonde hair is gone and is only left by a torn place on her head we glued closed. Her lips are almost gone and part of her ear, and she doesn’t talk anymore.
Even though Cheyenne is almost 11 years old and her days of playing with dolls are gone, she still loves her the same and always knows where she is.
Many would joke to Cheyenne about it being time for a new doll, but it has been tried without success.
I think we have bought every Baby Alive that was produced, including a replica of the exact doll, but none of them was as great as Big Baby. They all ended up in the bottom of her toy box. So I let her drag Big Baby until she is in pieces and Cheyenne was too old to want to drag her anymore.
I understand her love for Big Baby.
Sitting in a small, white rocking chair in the corner of oldest daughter’s bedroom is “Ward.”
Ward is a bald Cabbage Patch doll I was given as a small child.
He was baby powder scented, which is long-gone — all but the dark discolored spots are left on his head.
My parents never explained what the spots were, but always told me that “Ward” had chickenpox.
He was named after Henry Ward Evans, a neighbor of my parents whom I don’t remember.
Ward went everywhere with me.
As I got older I got in a habit of not needing Ward so much anymore.
That is when my dad built him the rocking chair that will forever be a fixture in my home.
I always smile when I walk past him thinking about the memories we shared in my childhood. Cheyenne has become less dependent on Big Baby, but I know in my heart the doll will always be special to her.
No matter the shape she is in, Big Baby will have a special chair for her for years to come.
