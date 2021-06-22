When newspaper columnist Tom Campbell recently wrote about the future of newspapers, he acknowledged some of the truths about the changing nature of the news business that the media needs to understand so as it can change with the times.
“The sad but simple truth is that the news profession itself must humbly acknowledge their shortcomings and have the courage to fix what’s wrong,” he said. “We face many questions as we look into the future, but none so important as reestablishing trust, and that needs to start with making sure the news we get is sound and truthful. It has to be the foundation on which we stand.”
Agreed, very agreed.
But we’ll go a step further by sharing simple truths that are perhaps heresy in some quarters.
Newspapers big and small need to do a better job of embracing the community by writing stories about people that other folks want to read.
Put simply, reporters and editors should get out in the community to talk to people to find out what’s important rather than transcribing municipal meeting talking points or worse, lazily localizing a dumb controversial national issue or regurgitating a press release that should be no longer than a brief buried deep inside the newspaper.
When it comes to politics, we don’t think most people are sitting around having heated political discussions because they are more concerned with the basic comings and goings like Youth League Soccer or perhaps how the Aces’ football team is going to fare next season. Town’s only grocery store shows us that we have more in common than the pinheads in the national media realize.
Let’s face the facts – the media is overwhelmingly liberal whereas our nation is 50/50 down the middle divided, very simply, between two political parties. It would be good if the media acknowledged it’s bias so as to do a better job by reaching out to anyone regardless of who they support at the polls.
And imagine if newsrooms embraced ideological diversity, also perhaps to balance out leftwing bias, by pursuing affirmative action hiring policies that values evangelical Christians and conservatives as much as “woke” social justice warriors.
We think the mainstream media should do a better job gathering the facts than sticking to often repeated narratives that don’t make any sense outside a newsroom. Does anybody really think that all cops are bad? We’re not saying that tragic happenings and misunderstandings don’t happen, but we believe that common sense dictates that such occurrences are far from the norm whereas many major media outlets insist on fearmongering through half-truths.
We don’t think the local newspaper should be a publication that actively pursues a narrow agenda favored by a few high-minded pharisees. Outside the media’s circles comprised of an echo chamber of uninformed talking heads, does anyone truly think defunding the police is a good idea? Half-witted stories may spark violence and further erode public trust in all institutions including the media.
Moreover, when the all the facts emerge from behind the scenes, often the mainstream media is not only wrong, but negligent in reporting the truth.
Another truth – we don’t think our communities should be defined by a few bad apples who are always intent on committing crimes nor should we glorify those bad actors that play into common media narratives.
Unless a major crime has been committed such as murder, most crime stories should be published inside the newspaper on page A2. New and old residents should not be assaulted by the “if it bleeds, it leads” the front page mentality because there is so much more to the community than bad news that in most cases, has marginal news value for our readers.
We think good newspapers should serve as community boosters that tell stories about our better angels and why this town is a good place to open a business.
Sure there is a place for hard news, even bad news, but that should not overshadow the civic spirit that makes towns like Edenton and Hertford great.
That’s our two cents about how best to preserve and renew journalism’s mission, maybe reverse the trend that suggests newspapers are in trouble.
Chowan Herald and the Perquimans Weekly have worked hard to build trust and that’s translated to gaining more subscribers, advertisers and the community contacts needed to do better journalism. These two tiny weeklies won more NC Press awards than many newspapers across the state that have far larger staffs.
In contrast to most major mainstream publications who take their dwindling number readers for granted, we want to thank our subscribers, advertisers and the community for your continued support.
THANK-YOU!