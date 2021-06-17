Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day falls on Saturday, June 20, this year.
It’s a rather modern holiday that, like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day may have its origin in West Virginia. According to timeanddate.com, several events may have inspired the idea of Father’s Day. One of these was the start of the Mother’s Day tradition in the first decade of the 20th century. Another was a memorial service held in 1908 for a large group of men, many of them fathers, who were killed in a mining accident in Monongah, West Virginia, in December 1907. According to news reports of the day, 367 registered workers, and some of their children and other relatives who went to work with them, died in a mining disaster that paved the way for many of the federal regulations in currently place.
A woman called Sonora Smart Dodd was an influential figure in the establishment of Father’s Day. Her father raised six children by himself after the death of their mother. This was uncommon at that time, as many widowers placed their children in the care of others or quickly married again.
Sonora was inspired by the work of Anna Jarvis, a woman from Grafton, West Virginia, who had pushed for Mother’s Day celebrations. Sonora felt that her father deserved recognition for what he had done. The first time Father’s Day was held in June was in 1910. Father’s Day was officially recognized as a holiday in 1972 by President Richard Nixon.
Becoming a father is a transformative event. Besides being in charge of caring for yourself, you are responsible for this small human. Fathers work along their spouses to make sure their children have clothes on their backs, food on their tables and a roof over their head.
Some fathers are called into volunteerism and participate in various children-oriented groups, such as the Scouts, Recreation Department coaching, and other programs. These fathers become surrogate fathers for many children who need a role model.
They teach their kids how to ride bikes, how to defend themselves in a verbal or physical fight. Some are stern, while others look at the sunny side of life.
They may be step parents, or parents to be, or someone whose kids are grown but still wants to make sure future generations grow up into upstanding citizens.
In the early years of fatherhood, dads share parenting duties with their spouse, cleaning dirty diapers, learning how to deal with spit-up and burping and waking up at all hours of the night.
Father protect their children from bullies. They also help when that school project needs a little construction know-how. They cook alongside their spouses, maybe while on the grill and the other gets something ready inside. They sometimes act as the grown-up kid, eager to play a game or show their children something from their childhood. Fathers set up the technology so they can play video games with their kids. They set up a basketball hoop or makeshift soccer goal and challenge their kids to a game.
Fathers walk the dogs in the rain when no one else wants to leave the house. They help spouses enforce the rules, but know when the rules should be broken. They know when to “man up,” but know manning up is more than just being strong. It means keeping your word, treating people with respect and knowing its OK to be wrong or be a little scared.
Being a father means attending things you never thought you would – dance recitals, sporting events, music concerts – and making sure those participating know how beautiful their performance was.
A caring father makes a house a home. A father may not always physically live in the home, but he is there whenever his children need him.
For some of us, Father’s Day is hard as our fathers have passed. There are no phone calls to wish someone we love to have a happy and blessed day. We can use this day to demonstrate how much our deceased relative meant to us, maybe by doing things we loved to do with him, or by teaching others the things he taught us. Celebrate the people your father inspired, through his thoughts, words and deeds. Good fathers want their children to be happy, celebrate their lives.
Fathers are an important part of the puzzle that makes a family. We thank them for guiding us, teaching us how to live, teaching us how to love.
Happy Father’s Day!