A proposed bill in the North Carolina House could keep many residents of rural North Carolina when it comes to local government.
The bill, which has Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) among its sponsors, changes how local governments publish legal notices.
Typically, such notices are required to be published in the local newspaper of record. In Chowan County, that would be the Chowan Herald.
The bill would allow local governments to save money by publishing their public notices on their website.
Legal notices include information about tax increases, public hearings, ads that help close estates.
While many rural counties have websites, the majority of their constituents do not. For example, internet service in Chowan County is spotty at best north and south of Edenton.
By allowing counties to publish their legal notices online, the vast majority of rural residents will not know about activities that may be important to them.
While public notices are also important to this newspaper, we understand that that counties need to save money. We also know that most people don't read newspapers in paper form. There are also many places in the state in which newspapers no longer exist, victims of advancing technology and changing culture.
In Tyrrell County, public notices aren't published in the newspaper. There is no newspaper there, which is why the Chowan Herald is doing what it is doing.
In the newspaper's place, public notices appear on the bulletin board in a local restaurant. Sure, the restaurant is one of three in town, but not everyone goes to a restaurant. Not everyone goes to that particular restaurant.
With the demise of newspapers in paper form, what are the other options? Government entities should publish the announcements in digital form on media outlets' websites. They can also post announcements in a designated public space, such a bulletin board in a county or city owned building, such as the library, town hall, and county offices.
Media -- newspapers, radio, internet news sites, etc. -- have a further reach than the town hall building. People only go to town hall when they need to pay their utility bill.