By a split 3-2 vote, Hertford Town Council approved a resolution to have the town study consolidating the Hertford Police Department with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.
Voting for the consolidation study at council’s March 9 meeting were Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and Councilor Jerry Mimlitsch. Voting against the study were Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman.
According to the resolution, the consolidation study is needed because the town is struggling to find enough revenue to pay its expenses.
Comments below come from a recent story about the matter that is posted to the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page.
Martha Borders
I strongly support our Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem gathering knowledge. Knowledge is power.
I would like to remind all property owners in Hertford we pay for two police departments...county and town. I hope that will STRONGLY be taken into consideration.
We now live in the 21st century and it’s time Hertford embrace positive change.
Adam Reynolds
I don’t support any study or defunding or disbanding any police department. Find another way around it. I’m sure there are cuts they can make elsewhere. This seems like a “fire from the hip” reaction.
Karen Best Wright
That’s why a study and good communication is important. This idea the Sheriff’s department may or may not hire additional deputies for the town is what needs to be decided ahead of time. Why put fear in people needlessly?
Marlos Downing
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction over the entire county of Perquimans. They can enforce the law anywhere.
Note:
- A Sheriff’s office isn’t just restricted to covering a county; they can enforce the law within an entire county
- A Police Dept. can only cover the city limits of a county, unless they’re called upon by another agency to assist outside the city limits.
Not quite sure why there’s this insane belief that “the town will have less or no protection if you take away HPD.” ... That’s just not the case regardless of who says what.
The Sheriff will more than likely hire more deputies to cover both the county and city limits (as many as funding allows), so you won’t be losing any coverage.
There’s really no reason to be worried. You’re still going to be able to receive help when you need it.
I used to work at HPD and the call volume is low. Might have a fight here and there on King St. or at Wynne Fork, but it’s not enough to even have a PD...
Also when I was there, we literally worked shifts alone and on a good day, you’d be lucky to have another person on with you but they’d go home at like 12 a.m. or earlier.
The Sheriff can hire deputies to just worry about the town while his main county units still do their usual job. There’s a lot that will go into making things come together, but Sheriff Shelby knows what he’s doing.
Also, the PD has a lot of nonsense going on from the inside to the political side. Hence the turnover rate issues.
Majority of the officer’s left and went elsewhere due to awful leadership and the toxic environment... The town council and inside operations are enough to make any sane person want to get out of there as soon as possible.
Liam N Lincoln
It comes down to saturation of law enforcement. Customer service is also a factor. Whereas HPD might have 2 or 3 patrol officers on shift at a time, Perquimans may or may not hire additional deputies to handle calls in the city limits of Hertford. Call volume is also a factor. Response times will be greatly increased, neighborhood patrols will greatly decrease...etc.
Patrick Morrissey
Study it. But I agree with Chief Brown on this. Outsourcing the protection of Hertford to the county will result in less protection for Hertford. If the study says consolidate, it needs to go up for a special vote.
And if the study says, if the study will actually seek to find the BEST solution, not necessarily the CHEAPEST solution, that disbanding or consolidating would reduce protections to the citizens of Hertford, then this all needs to go back to the council to find the finds needed.
I can’t agree with Jackson and Norman on HOW they present their arguments, or possibly their motivations, I think this will be dangerous.
Let’s talk about other things as well during this process. Community policing and neighborhood watches can be organized. There seems to be a disproportionate amount of violent crime in certain neighborhoods.
Let’s hear from the people in those neighborhoods about how they can be helped to improve the safety of those neighborhoods.
I have been in crime areas of larger cities, and many times saw that the citizens would complain about the crime, but would continue to enable the criminals because they were related, or would feign shock when a criminal was shot while committing a crime.
If the neighborhoods are going to improve, it will require citizen involvement. It doesn’t matter if this solution supposedly “works” for other towns. It needs to be examined, and finances cannot dictate safety.