Message of Thanksgiving and Hope

In the year 2020 we were presented with global chaos not experienced in our lifetimes.
It was an international and domestic year of natural disasters, medical, economic and social unrest.
A year of suffering and grief and Hertford, North Carolina was not exempt. We were quarantined from our families, lost income, small businesses closed, homes were loss, our children and seniors were denied social interaction, bills went unpaid, etc.
We experienced the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, an intense political election, violent shootings, imposed curfew, water and sewer issues, a gas leak, loss of loved ones, home schooling, the need to feed citizens, alternative ways of celebration, and the loss of White’s Dress Shop to name a few.
In spite of these challenges Hertford’s resilience carried us into a new year with Thanksgiving, Hope and Faith. We persevered, and for that we are Thankful. We are thankful that Hertford’s COVID-19 death count was zero.
We are thankful for the churches, small businesses, the Albemarle Commission on Aging, the PQ school system, citizens and other nonprofit organizations who ensured our seniors and children were fed.
We are thankful we experienced peaceful protests and prayer vigils.
We are thankful for the Chowan, Perquimans (PQ) and Pasquotank law enforcement agencies who supported our Hertford Police Department (HPD) during the curfew and the calming results in our neighborhoods.
We are thankful for the support the HPD is giving to our communities.
We are thankful for all the support from the Hertford employees who provided nonstop Public Works, Fire Department and Administrative services and the automation of our utility billing.
We are thankful to Hertford Volunteer Fire Department, Public Works staff, HPD and the PQ Emergency Management Services for their 24-hour command and support to manage and resolve the Piedmont gas leak, with no harm to our citizens and no loss of gas service.
We are thankful for the volunteers and organizations who work to beautify our town and coordinate fun activities for the youth.
We are thankful for the grants, community surveys and waterfront project that will help our citizens’ home ownership and enhance Hertford’s social and economic development.
We are grateful for the imperfections of our Govern Board, which can only make us better for the good of the entire Hertford community. We are thankful for the encouragement, hard work and thoughtfulness of all who desire to make Hertford a better place to live, work and play for every citizen.
Moving forward, there is still much work to be done. Let us not grow weary. We still need more employment opportunities, small businesses, improved infrastructure and communications, a youth center and unity in the community.
Entering into the New Year let us pray for Good Health, Balance, Harmony and Peace. Let us pray for one another, be kind and be vigilant in our efforts to make Hertford the best town it can be. 2021 will be a year of counting our blessings, celebrating, and arduous work.
We must continue what has been started.
With Hope and Faith we can do all things.