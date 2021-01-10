Our View: Embrace Everyone

For many years, our family lived in West Virginia, a place where there is a strong sense of community.
Neighbors helped neighbors, people said hello to you on the streets and everyone looked out for one another. That didn’t mean we all shared the same opinions, indeed, not everyone dances to the same drummer in Appalachia.
For the most part, people respected their neighbors’ opinions because we all recognized we had more in common than our differences.
Applied further, when the snow gets deep, you might need help getting a car out of ditch. And when the rivers crested, you didn’t want to be up the creek without a paddle especially if no one wanted to give you a helping hand.
There is no denying that 2020 was tough and we suspect that 2021 is not going to be a walk in the park. The presidential election and recent events have further eroded public trust in not only our institutions, but each other.
We don’t think anyone supports the violence that erupted last week within the Capitol. And everyone has strong opinions about what happened as they should.
Unlike other major media outlets, we’re not going to condemn anyone who supports a particular candidate whoever that person or party may be. People have a right to their opinion. We don't believe in cancel culture.
Our community newspaper remains dedicated to taking a different tact – we’re trying to be inclusive of everyone regardless of viewpoint, skin color, favorite sports team, religious preference, dog or cat, and political affiliation.
As the saying goes, one man’s truth is another person’s heresy, so we don’t think anyone has a monopoly on truth, though right and wrong is more clearly defined by the Ten Commandments.
But recognize that what makes Perquimans County and Hertford special is our ability to put our community first and place partisan politics aside.
When former District Court Judge Janice Cole reaches out to us, we don’t see her as a lifelong Democrat, but as a woman guided by strong principles who is dedicated to her family and community. She is much more than the sum of her impressive resume of public service.
When NC Senator Bob Steinburg comes into our office at the Chowan Herald, we don’t see him as a conservative Republican, but as a man guided by strong principles who is dedicated to his family and community. He is much more than the sum of his voting record.
Though the world has become more divisive, we don’t want to come to place in the road where a neighbor is put into a narrow box because of politics.
But that’s where we’re headed unless we put aside our blinders and embrace everyone no matter what because we’re all in this together.
These days, people are tearing themselves apart on social media, not just here, but everywhere. Folks get upset then judge others for disagreeing with them.
We’re not saying don’t have integrity and conviction, only that there’s more to life and certainly more to someone’s worth than something they posted to Facebook.
We STRONGLY believe in free expression – say what you want – but everyone needs to think before they speak or post to social media.
There’s still a ways to go before 2021 ends, perhaps dark days ahead, perhaps rebirth.
Let’s put aside our differences and embrace the best parts in all of us because if the creeks start rising, we will continue to welcome our neighbors by lending a helping hand.