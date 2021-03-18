Two bills before the General Assembly that would’ve allowed local governments to bypass newspapers and instead hide public notices on local government websites only are dead.
An attempt to keep the public in the dark, House Bill 51 and House Bill 35 sought to allow city councils and county commissioners in about two dozen counties to put notices for items like zoning and annexation proposals, vendor contracts and other public hearings on county-operated websites – obscure and antiquated places with confusing and limited functionality that are intermittently updated. State law otherwise requires those notices and advertisements be printed in the newspaper.
House Bill 51 was written to affect 13 counties stretching from Camden in the north to Carteret in the south to Harnett in the west.
Bills affecting fewer than 15 counties aren’t subject to the governor’s veto under state law. So the way to get around the law — and a veto — is to write two bills affecting way more than 15 counties but divide them up so that no single bill affects more than 15. Attempting to do this runaround through a local bill, we believe is fundamentally wrong and undemocratic.
State Reps. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, want you to think the original intent of these bills was to add an extra layer of information for the public by using county websites in conjunction with a state law that requires all public notices, land use hearings, tax issues, etc., be advertised in the local newspaper.
What makes these bills unconscionable is that the lawmakers who authored them knew exactly what they were doing: making it easier for government to operate in the dark and be less transparent.
As all three lawmakers are aware, there are large swaths of northeastern North Carolina that do not have internet or even reliable cellphone access. While U.S. Census figures indicate that 60-70 percent of those who live in these areas may have access to a computer, that doesn’t mean much if you can’t access broadband internet. In addition, many people choose not to pay for internet service.
But these folks, thousands of people who live in places like Tyner and Belvidere, get their newspaper delivered to them. Others can buy a newspaper off the rack at Food Lion or their local convenience store.
Our legislators should spend more time working on providing access to broadband than prattling on about how they care about more transparency in government.
This trio of legislators assert that the existing law was passed in 1939 when there was no internet, websites or social media, and daily publications were the best way to get notices to the public; thus the law is outdated.
Means of communication may have changed, but the intent behind the law remains the same as it did in 1939 – to keep the people informed about what their government is doing.
Rather than posting notices to a government website for those who can navigate their sites or tacking a flyer to the wall at a diner within walking distance of the county courthouse, newspapers remain the best means of keeping the public informed.
And let’s be honest: many understaffed municipalities do not have the resources to post timely notices to the web – and these legislators know that.
Hunter, Hanig and Goodwin insist that there are very few daily publications; deadlines for newspapers aren’t as timely as a website; and newspaper circulation is significantly lower, serving only approximately 20% of the population in their districts.
Again, we don’t think these lawmakers know what they’re talking about. They’re either misinformed or oblivious to what newspapers do and how they reach people.
The Daily Advance is a 24/7 newsroom with thousands of print subscribers and a website that routinely serves an average of more than 70,000 different readers and has 430,000 pageviews each month. In February, the Chowan Herald had more than 62,000 pageviews and the Perquimans Weekly had 42,000 pageviews – not bad for two weekly newspapers who’ve only had a website since Christmas. No government website comes close to reaching that many people.
And when it comes to Facebook, forget about it. Studies suggest that at best – at best – a popular post on any page will only reach 10 percent of its intended audience.
More importantly, these newspapers are the only source of news for the communities they serve. Unlike Raleigh or Norfolk, there is no television station or other media outlets.
According to HB 51, public notices may be published on local government websites “in lieu of or in addition to the required publication or advertisement.” The bill’s language, “in lieu of or,” was changed to “and,” meaning local governments still would have been required to publish public notices in newspapers as well as on their websites.
Our readers are smart enough to know when their legislators are hemming and hawing when reacting to public pressure.
Or when these lawmakers said that the original bills didn’t reflect their intent. Really? Hunter, Hanig and Goodwin sponsored the bills, so how could they not reflect their intent? They knew what they were doing. Changing their story now to explain away the bills’ wording is disingenuous.
That kind of double-speak may work in Washington but we hold our Raleigh lawmakers to a higher standard.
Here’s the truth. When the people found out what their legislators were trying to do with this legislation, they got caught and now they’re trying to back out of their mistake. It’s what politicians do.
And then there’s this statement: “All these facts could have been in your possession, if only the newspapers had called all our offices and asked for a detailed interview about the bills and our intentions for sponsoring them.”
Seriously? Lawmakers are blaming the newspaper for their mistake? If it hadn’t been for the reporting by The Daily Advance, no one would’ve known about the wool these lawmakers were trying to pull over everyone’s eyes.
Moreover, when The Daily Advance tried to contact each lawmaker for comment, those who did respond didn’t do so in a timely manner. Hanig didn’t respond at all – either to email or multiple phone calls.
We believe we reported all the facts – even the ones lawmakers found inconvenient to respond to.
We’re not sure whether it is ironic or just plain negligent that these legislators wrote bills about posting notices to county websites that are in the dark nether-regions of the internet – but that’s government for you.
While we appreciate what our legislators do for us, we and the public believe these were bad bills that did not serve the public's best interest or protect its right to know.