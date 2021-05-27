Freedom in never free.
War never changes.
All we need is love.
This Memorial Day weekend, we would like you to think of another saying “Veterans always serve.”
American Legion Post 126 will conduct the annual Perquimans County Memorial Day Observance Monday, May 31, at the Veterans Monument on the County Courthouse Green.
Herford’s American Legion Post 362 will assist in this observance, which will begin at 11 a.m.
These veterans who served in our nation’ military continue to serve by honoring their friends, families and others who served in the military and have passed.
Everyone has a story. Some stories are told a million times around dinner tables or during the holidays. Some are told as bedtime tales that lull generations of children to sleep.
There are stories that veterans tell. Some are rather humorous, maybe a bit lewd. There are also stories told in hushed tones or in such a way that bring tears to your eyes.
Those are the stories that need to be told, but sometimes are never spoken and are lost to the ether. They demonstrate the horrors of war and would cause many people to question war’s purpose.
Veterans always serve as living reminders of humanity. Many in their ranks selflessly fought and died, so those who survived, those of us still alive, can enjoy Monday’s ceremony and the other freedoms we enjoy in this country.
Why would someone do that for a stranger, for a friend? Love.
Maybe it’s the love between a brother and sister, or the love of carrying on a family tradition. But there is also the love that comes from knowing some things are bigger than yourself and are worth dying for.
Veterans know what this love truly means. That love transcends the gap between life and death. It is part of what pushes the veterans of Perquimans County to be active in their community.
A veteran, who served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, once told this newspaper the best way to honor his fallen comrades’ memories was to keep living. In this way, by living as an example we all should follow, veterans always serve.