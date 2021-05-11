Our View:Respect Everyone

Perquimans Weekly gives Vanora Brothers a gold star this week for standing up to Councilman Frank Norman during Friday’s forum about the present and future of the Hertford’s police department.
While we applaud Norman for organizing the forum to inform citizens about a proposal by town officials to study dissolving the town’s police department and consolidating its operations with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, we think he overstepped his boundaries as a moderator.
That’s a nice way of saying that Norman was rude to Brothers and a couple of other people who attended the forum.
Night started well enough – Pastor Gilbert Vaughn and former Hertford Councilwoman Gracie Felton got to ask their questions to Hertford Police Chief Edwin Roman and Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White – even ask follow-up questions.
But when Matt Cyr of Front Street shared his opinion about gun ownership and the Second Amendment as it relates to protecting people from crime, Norman stepped out of his role as moderator to provide his opinion, even debate the matter while not allowing Cyr a chance to respond.
Strike two was when Vanora’s daughter Connie wanted to make a statement, Norman shouted her down saying that she had to address him directly as moderator, not Chief Roman and Sheriff White. Brothers and Norman went back and forth before she shouted over him her praise for law enforcement. That’s all she wanted to say, but could not get a word in edgewise when sparring with the councilman.
During most every meeting that plays out like this, there comes something we call a “Jersey moment” where someone, who has had enough, goes “Jersey” on whoever thinks they are all that. A term of respect, the phrase is coined from our longtime dealings with folks from New Jersey, particularly Italians who will not be pushed around by heated rhetoric from anyone.
Vanora refused to be intimidated, so she didn’t bow to Norman’s verbal attack.
“You know, in order for a person to receive respect, you have to give respect,” said Vanora, a lifelong resident of Hertford. “And right now, you’ve not been giving respect in here tonight. And what I was going to say, and I’m going to say, I’m older than all of you in here. And I do expect to receive respect because I try to respect everyone.”
Vanora said Norman should’ve made an effort to contact the Perquimans Weekly when alerting citizens of Friday’s forum, instead he relied on the town’s web page and social media because he chooses not to engage the newspaper.
Vanora called him out with the truth – Perquimans Weekly is the best way to reach people in our community.
“Now what I was saying or was going to say, and was trying to say before you interrupted me is that you did mention the newspaper (Perquimans Weekly),” she said. “That’s why I was saying something about the newspaper. We all must realize that every citizen in the town of Hertford, every citizen in the county does not have the internet. They do not have computers. They do not have social media. So therefore, if you expect to get information out to the people and to the community, you have to put it somewhere other than just on the town page, the county page or your social media page.
“Because as I stated, I have lots of relatives living right here and there are people who do not have computers who are not on social media, but they do read the newspaper. So therefore, at some point somewhere, information has to go out into all other areas in order to get it out to the people. How many of you have internet here? Maybe if it had gone out some other way, there might be more people in attendance at this forum. And again, I’m going to say, in order to receive respect, you have to give respect. And I refused to let anyone in here disrespect me at my age. Thank you.”
Much respect Vanora! Much respect!