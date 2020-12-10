Town of Hertford needs a better system to alert citizens to emergencies and unplanned events.
Friday, a man was shot by King and Stokes streets; not the first time town has experienced a shooting this year.
Because of an unplanned issue at the water plant, water pressure in many places was very low or off on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Town notified citizens about the water pressure advisory via Facebook on Saturday and again on Monday; this time including notification of a boil advisory – a point that was unclear over the weekend.
More serious was Tuesday morning when a gas line was cut during construction at the Wynne Fork Road bridge.
Residences adjacent to the leak were evacuated, portions of Highway 17 were closed, and several businesses near the scene shut down. Unless you had immediate access to Facebook, you probably wouldn’t have known to evacuate or anything about a shelter that was available.
Did you know that Councilman Frank Norman made a quick broadcast with news about the gas leak? Nope, not unless you are following Norman on Facebook, and maybe not even then. Two hours after the event, two people had “liked” his important post – meaning he reached a handful of people with this important news.
Unless you were logged into Facebook during these events and following the right pages such as the Perquimans Weekly, you may not have known what was happening in your very own backyard.
Town Hall does not have one of those call systems that parents of school-age children are familiar with – the one where if there is to be an announcement about a snow day, you get a call VERY early in the morning from the county school system.
Without such an alert system, Town Hall has been relying on social media to announce unplanned events.
To be blunt, Facebook is a poor substitute for such posts. Media studies combined with the newspaper’s formidable social media experience suggest that at BEST – a post to Facebook might “reach” 10 percent of a site’s followers. “Reach” is an illusion.
Though Perquimans Weekly has the biggest following in the county, unless people “like” or share our posts, especially important breaking news, we’re unable to reach everyone in a timely manner.
While there are exceptions to the rule about how many people a social media post can reach, Facebook’s algorithm is not as kind as it once was because social media is a business.
Even if you pay – throw money away – to boost a post, while it may reach more people, there’s no guarantee that it will be the targeted audience you seek.
That’s why a person living in Florida, who may follow such and such Facebook page, is not going to be interested in buying a cone of ice cream at Woodard’s or a car in Perquimans County. Same rule of thumb applies to Town Hall’s Facebook posts.
Moreover, by the time anyone’s post gains any traction, the post may be old news. Unless you check the date of the original post or check that site frequently, you may not know that everything is OK or that it happened yesterday.
And then there are many people who do not use Facebook and quite honestly, who can blame them these days. The folks who stay away from social media could be that 90-year-old woman who has better things to do rather than “like” cute cat photos all day.
Then there is that growing mass exodus of conservatives and free thinkers who are fed up with Facebook’s absurd fact checking and censorship.
And since we’re talking about Facebook, the degree of social media’s ability to spy on people cannot be overstated.
Let’s not forget that not everyone is connected to the internet.
Point being, perhaps Town Hall needs a better way of disseminating information to keep people informed, to keep people safe.
Let’s be clear – we’re not blaming Town Hall – administration is understaffed and doing the best it can with the resources available.
However, Town Council needs to find a better way so as we’ll be prepared emergencies.