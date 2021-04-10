Year's Worth of Hertford Progress

Editor's Note: Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown posted a review of Hertford's accomplishments between January 2020 and March 2021.
As the weather begins to change flowers are blooming, the birds are louder, the busy bees are plentiful, the moon is brighter, the sun is warmer and Hertford is again displaying its inviting charm.
Hertford is also progressing with several positive initiatives and accomplishments. In the first of this series of positive Hertford accomplishments I reported on infrastructure, housing, beautification, citizen safety, community outreach, and the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Provided is the second in the series addressing communications, Waterfront development, Community planning and economic development. All GOOD NEWS – Unity in the Hertford Community:
Communications and Policies:
• Implemented Hertford Red Alert Call System to provide better communications, especially during emergencies.
• Satisfied Material Weaknesses by updating town policies and procedures to enable better operations and transparency governing our town, e.g., revised and approved Ethics Policy, Travel Policy and Purchasing Policy for transparency and integrity.
• Adopted Trey Allen, Suggested Rules of Procedures to help facilitate town council meetings.
Waterfront and Community Plan:
• Approved USDA Rural Development Block Grant (RDBG) to proceed with the Waterfront Project, which will identify engineering requirements needed to assess and plan the construction of a retaining wall to protect against flooding along Grubb Street and Missing Mill Park. The results of the study will also evolve into recommendations for building a boardwalk for all citizens to enjoy.
• Conducted Community Plan Surveys and meetings to solicit input from all citizens to identify housing, other community needs and improvements throughout the town. Please visit https://publicinput.com/HertfordPlan to participate in this survey, and to stay up to date on meetings. The next meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. May 4 at the Hertford Community Center, located at 305 West Grubb Street Hertford, NC.
Economic Development:
Hertford is growing. Downtown Church Street is now fully populated with new business!
• The Perquimans Art League (PAL) has started renovations on its building on Church Street. The expansion will accommodate more activities, larger art displays, provide class rooms and meeting space. This will bring more visitors to Hertford and showcase more and diverse art.
• We approved Rep Goodwin’s lobby efforts to obtain funding needed to save our historic S-Bridge.
• Adopted new town Service Fees to manage fair services, affordability and to generate revenue.
• Sold the town Tahoe for $43,500 to increase revenue.
• Sold several homes in Hertford this past year. We welcome our new citizens.
• We also welcome several new businesses to Hertford, i.e., Hertford Antiques, TNT Restaurant, Barley and Vine Wines, Farm Market at Planters Ridge, the Hertfordshire Antiques to their new location and, the new owners of the former White Dress Shop building.
UPDATE: Infrastructure, Housing and Beautification:
• Contacted the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) several times to pave the Church Street gateway off of Route 17. This is our curb appeal, our first impression entering Hertford. Since the first series we are glad to report Hertford is on schedule to be paved, in May, 2021.
• A small group of citizens have started the process to install (paint) a colorful mural on the face of the Gunther building. We are hoping this will be a tourist attraction, a visual for all citizens to enjoy and the first of several artist murals throughout town.
• Working with different agencies to rectify the issues with our infrastructure and rate issues. Hertford has been identified on North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (NCDENR) Distress List because of the town’s population, debt service, affordability, and revenue versus debt.
• Efforts are also underway to pave and beautify Barrows Alley for the social space to be enjoyed by all.
UPDATE: Community Outreach:
• Assisted Hertford citizens to apply for the Albemarle Commission Essential Single-Family Rehab Loan Pool Program (ESFRLP) for home rehabilitation. There were sixty-five applicants, nine were approved, to include one on King Street and two on Dobbs Street. The first Hertford home repair began, in March 2021. There are nine homes currently in the approval process.
• The relationship with the Elizabeth City Youth Build Program has expanded to for ages 16-24, to earn money while earning their GED, and teach occupational trades to our youth. The program will provide free transportation. For more information contact, 252-331-6312.
• The Better Together Hertford outreach is still active delivering meals to inbound Hertford citizens on Saturdays. This program was initiated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has also assisted with furniture needs and holiday gifts and cards to our seniors. Please visit their Fb page to volunteer.
THANK YOU!
We wish to thank the Albemarle Regional Health Services, Perquimans (PQ) County Emergency Management Service, the PQ Sheriff Department and all volunteers who administered tests and vaccines to Hertford citizens at the PQ Recreation Center.
In addition to the PQ Recreation Center, services were provided at the Wynne Fork and King Street locations for citizens who did not have transportation or were physically unable to reach the Recreation Center. Testing and administration of the vaccine was provided in a professional, thoughtful, expedient and enduring manner. Thank you for your service!
Hertford, a municipality within Perquimans County, belongs to EVERY resident living within its nine miles radius. Ongoing collaboration is underway to enhance services. Yes, there is still much to be done, but with everyone’s persistence, collaboration, resilience, hard work and faith we can reach our fullest potential. My prayer for Hertford’s future is aimed at all the love we can stand and to achieve - UNITY IN THE HERTFORD COMMUNITY.