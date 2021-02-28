As I drove through the Covid vaccination line at the Hertford Community Center, I was pleasantly surprised at the obviously well-thought-out approach that the Perquimans County Emergency Services was taking to make sure that everyone got served as efficiently as possible.
Those who organized the dispensation of vaccines in Perquimans County were obviously wearing their thinking caps.
While the Emergency Services folks were singularly focused on their mission, they executed their respective roles with courtesy, kindness and professionalism.
But they weren’t alone. While moving along in the line of automobiles, there was a fellow outside my window with a clipboard.
I remarked on the fact that everything was moving so smoothly and he said, “We have a lot of good volunteers.”
Leave it to the good people of Perquimans County who are outstandingly kind, thoughtful and unselfish. It was a major factor in why we moved here in the first place.
What a contrast to the stories we’re hearing about in other places in the country, where people stand outside in lines for hours (often in hot or cold weather) waiting to go into a building to be vaccinated.
By contrast, in Perquimans Co. it was the nurses, volunteers and other health professionals who stood in the rain while we stayed comfortably in our cars as we worked our way through the lines.
Please accept the thanks of a grateful community for a job well done. We noticed.
Nancy Schulze
Hertford