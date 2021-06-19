On Mon, Jun. 14, during the regular town council meeting, under citizens’ concerns, I addressed the council urging them to enforce existing codes to ensure that properties in the town are in compliance with minimum structural, appearance, and safety standards.
My remarks included the fact that I have lived, worked, and chose to retire in Hertford. Like many citizens, I am not wealthy and pay a healthy share of real estate taxes. We all have a right to feel safe. Unsightly, dilapidated, and abandoned properties simply are not safe.
Councilman Frank Norman proceeded to the podium soon after me and was in attack mode. He accused me of being untruthful and systemically racist. He used an analogy I made about broken windows to say I cared nothing about safety. I expect his attack had more to do with law enforcement than code enforcement.
As a previous housing authority director, I had lots of experience with law enforcement. I am confident that The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department will provide, equal if not better, protection for our town and its citizens. The significant cost savings will go a long way to start tackling critical needs, such as our streets.
Councilman Norman has a right to his opinion, but not to attack and defame the character of citizens who wish to express concerns during council meetings.
To do so is grossly inappropriate. It is beneath the standing of an elected official to comment as a private citizen during citizen concerns period! Council concerns have their place on the agenda.