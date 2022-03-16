What is happening in area politics as far as Democratic versus Republican parties go?
First, let’s look at history. The word, “Southern Democrat,” came about prior to the War Between the States. The northern Republicans were against the South, which of course led to the war.
The Great Depression was hard on all but in the South the word was Franklin Roosevelt was going to save us all.
So what happened to the Democratic Party? In the 1970s and 1980s the battle cry I heard over and over was, “I did not leave the Democrat Party, the party left me!”
So what has happened? Will the liberal socialists who took over the Democratic Party take over the Republican Party as well? Many people saw this coming so the Republican Party had to move right.
So who are the Donald Trump supporters? In reality they are the Southern Democrats from the days of old. They’re working-class white people, many of whom go to church on Sunday and are very pro-America.
While we had traditional Republicans in the South, most of whom were called “moderate” Republicans, that was not what the voters wanted so the Republicans Party had to move right. Some of these voters’ basic beliefs include support for the Second Amendment and the pro-life position, to name a couple.
So what is the point I am making? People wanting power they did not have as a Democrat, started calling themselves Republican. But the fact is, you cannot be a socialist liberal and be a true conservative traditionalist. Calling yourself a Republican does not make you a traditional conservative.
EARL ROUNTREE
Sunbury
