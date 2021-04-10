Dear Town Officials & Staff,
I'd like to invite you to ride out to Cedarwood Cemetery today.
Why? So you can witness first-hand the high grass & unkempt state of things.
Once more, a few of us hauled our own mowers & weed eaters out there to mow our loved ones' gravesites.
When you contracted with the mowing vendor for 2020 did it not include 2021? Does their contract say ANYTHING about mowing before a holiday? Does anyone even care?? What a disgraceful sight.
I have heard several comments last weekend about it so I know I am not the only one disappointed. I try very hard to support our Town but shame on someone.
Sure do miss the days when the Planters Ridge/Brown family was responsible for the mowing. They would have been sure it was mowed for Easter holidays.
Thank you.
Jonetta Long
Hertford