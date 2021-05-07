Editor's Note: Letter was submitted to the Perquimans County Commission.
Appalling and frightening are the steps you are taking to circumvent a particular law of North Carolina. Section 100-21 clearly states there are no legal options for any actions regarding removing the monument that sits on the Perquimans County Courthouse Green.
Why is this appalling? Because you have lowered the bar for upholding the law. Why is this frightening? That is setting a precedent to break any future rules that any specific persons or groups may decide to pressure you with, wherewith the vicious cycle begins.
I take exception to my taxpayer monies directed to a search in ways to sidestep the law. It is beyond my understanding of why you don’t require those wanting the monument moved to petition the state legislature, which should be the first lawful course of action.
You are elected to oversee all Perquimans County government lawfully and to represent ALL the people, all the time.
That is not the scenario I presently see, which leaves me quite disappointed in your leadership abilities. Rather than building trust with the Perquimans County constituents, you have become a divisive force.
I urge you to stop this madness. Pay the facilitator the fees you promised him, then release him from any further responsibility.
Interpret to the “committee” the actual meaning of statute 100-21, then disband such committee. Refer those who wish the monument moved to petition the state legislators who have the jurisdiction to change the law.
Keith Throckmorton
Hertford