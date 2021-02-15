I find Mr. Lacey's “column” always good for a belly laugh. However, I found his latest one to be atrociously written.
As a teacher, one of the guiding principles of my classroom has been “How do you know your sources to be true? How can you prove that to me?"
Clearly you as a writer failed to do so if the editor has to fact check you. It seems to me that Mr. Lacey's ‘column’ is more of a ranting and raving than to actually prove your position with facts.
But when have facts ever gotten in your way of trying to always prove that you, Mr. Lacey, are right?
To quote John Adams, “Facts are stubborn things; and whenever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dicates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
Keep that in mind for your next rant, Mr. Lacey.
Greg Lico
Stamford, Connecticut