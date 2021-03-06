Miles, first congrats on your NC Press Association Freedom of Information award, very well deserved. You have made a difference by educating people and holding our elected officials more accountable.
Ms. Nancy Schulze wrote a nice note to you regarding just how smoothly and organized the COVID vaccine process held at the PQ rec center was.
She refers to a gentleman with a clipboard stating that “We have a lot of good volunteers”. See: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/opinion/letters/a-vaccine-thank-you/article_d2009a28-ad2f-5b54-b3f8-022b3a04834c.html
I’d like to identify those wonderful volunteers. Those volunteers are CERT team members from three different CERT Teams. CERT stands for “Certified Emergency Response Teams” this is all volunteer force multiplier for the county.
Citizens in Perquimans county are the some of the luckiest in the state. No other county in the state has 3 separate CERT Teams within one county. Our CERT Teams are from three different sub-divisions, Albemarle Plantation, Deep Creek Shores and The Shores at Lands End.
However most of the credit for the organization and coordination goes to our fantastic EMS department headed up by Jonathan Nixon, Jarvis Winslow and all the EMT’s & Paramedic’s. Also our Sheriff Shelby White and his deputies. Of course we cant forget Ms. Julie Solesbee the “voice” of Perquimans County. It is Julie’s bright happy voice you hear on the messages coming from the county alert system.
If you would like to be part of great team of volunteers ask about joining a CERT Team. It is low key and teaches you lessons that can be applied to everyday life. Training is free and fun. We love helping each other and it shows at the COVID clinics.
Roy Carpenter
Shores at Lands End “Joint” CERT Team Leader