There's been another horrible attack on the most innocent among us. This time, 19 children and two adults were killed in Uvalde, Texas.
Immediately the progressives in America turned a horrible tragedy into a political free-for-all and immediately they blamed the right for this horrible tragedy.
Rahm Emmanuel, former White House chief of staff under President Obama, once said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”
So now the progressives are clamoring for gun control. House Democrat Mondaire Jones of New York declared recently that gun control will happen even if it means abolishing the filibuster or expanding the U.S. Supreme Court.
But in all this clamoring for gun control I haven't heard anything regarding hardening schools that today are considered soft targets, meaning they're extremely easy to exploit. A lot of schools you can just walk in unchallenged.
Good security is extremely inconvenient, and, as such, it is designed specifically to be that way. Unless you’ve spent time in the armed forces or worked for the federal government it’s doubtful you’ve ever experienced really tight security.
Most military and federal buildings are one way in and one way out. There are also armed guard always on duty — with possibly other armed guards roaming the building — and there's a magnetometer or metal detector, and an X-ray device, at the entrance to check purses, brief cases, backpacks, etc., for guns, explosives and other contraband.
You'll also possibly have to submit to a pat-down search. Also, one person is admitted at a time to prevent so-called tag-alongs or possibly a man-trap. In addition, all other exits that can only be opened from the inside are emergency exits that sound an alarm the moment they’re opened and the location is shown on a monitor to an armed guard at the entrance.
How many schools are this secure? Mostly none and why is that? Because good security costs money.
Had the Uvalde, Texas school had this type of security in place it’s highly unlikely the shooter would have been able to gain entrance.
It doesn’t take a gun to kill people. Timothy McVeigh, who was responsible for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 19 children plus 149 others, and injured more than 680 others, proved that. He didn't even need a gun, let alone an AR-15.