Can you imagine walking into your favorite local store or restaurant, and being told that prices had just been increased by 31%?
While the owner was mumbling something about not having raised prices in years, and now having to pay for some newfangled renovations, I would very politely say, “thanks, but no thanks” and take my business elsewhere.
Well, on July 1, if you are an average residential water customer on the Pasquotank County water system, the Pasquotank County Utilities Department will raise your rates by $9 per month, which is a 31-33% increase. And, if you own a small business, prepare to pay between 42-60% more for your county water. Of course, the water will not taste any better on July 1. It will just be much more expensive.
As has been extensively reported in The Daily Advance, a well-researched 20-year community water master plan has targeted several needed expensive water system upgrades. These projects are designed to improve the quality of our water and increase water pressure to all areas of our county. That is very welcome news!
But why should our struggling young families, all our elderly citizens on fixed incomes, and our valued small proprietors be forced to pay up front for improvements that may take years to come to fruition?
Our county commissioners should divide these initial radical rate increases in half. One half to hit our county water bills on July 1 of this year and the other one half not until July 1, 2025.
Pasquotank County did not see fit to have a water rate increase for eight years. Playing “catch-up” now, with one huge increase, is not fair. And, we cannot politely say “thanks but no thanks” and take our water business elsewhere!