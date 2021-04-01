In response to the column - 'Running for Cover in the Land of the Free' by Rod Phillips (April 1/Perquimans Weekly), the editorial starts off stating percentages and totals of gun ownership in the USA.
Link to Phillip's column: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/opinion/editorial_columnists/running-for-cover-in-the-land-of-the-free/article_ff257464-4b9a-56ff-afca-553c36d4f0ae.html
Based on these statistics a conclusory statement is made “We Americans have no business with this many guns.”
This demonstrates a big part of the problem in today’s society, drawing conclusions without investigating the facts for one’s self. It takes a bit of work to be truly informed on any subject and thus not go into the public forum and parrot weak and predictable pundits that push a myopic agenda.
There were 30 thousand vehicle related deaths last year in the US. Twice as many as there were homicides from firearms. Are you going to call for there to be fewer cars in America?
Comparing legal gun owners to kindergarten aged children is a ridiculously poor comparison. Lawful gun owners are just that…lawful. Unlike the analogy, they are not unsupervised kindergarten children that don’t know any better and will hurt themselves. Quite the opposite. Lawful gun owners are by and large careful, responsible and cautious adults. The majority are well trained in the handling of firearms.
The insinuation is made through the kindergarten analogy that the Second Amendment is archaic, poorly written and should be repealed or replaced. The right to defend one's self, family and property is a fundamental human right. That there are folks throughout history who have desired to disarm LAW ABIDING citizens demonstrates the wisdom of the founding fathers to include this as a personal right and privilege enumerated to citizens of the United States by the Constitution.
It is questioned if We the People will form a citizen brigade to combat foreign invaders or a tyrannical government. The sanity of those that would opt to do so is questioned, calling them delusional. Frankly, I would hope that every citizen would want to volunteer to protect our freedoms and rights granted to us by the Constitution. The Second Amendment provides that every citizen can make the choice for themselves whether or not they choose to be armed.
The author criticizes fellow citizens for their choice of attire, suggesting that an individual has not grown up by wearing camouflage and other such garb and still have the mindset of playing cowboy, like a child. If an American citizen chooses to dress themselves in clothes based on an interest they have, why is that a problem? A motorcyclist typically dresses the part. A yachtsman has a style of dress that is indicative to the hobby. Are they all children that can’t handle a motorcycle or a boat without hurting themselves or others? Even a golfer typically has a fashion statement. Does it indicate that they might use their clubs to violently settle a childish dispute? The answer is, of course not. Folks should remember, for every time you criticize another person, there are people looking at you with an equal criticism.
To answer a few additional questions posed – Yes, there are guns specifically designed for hunters, self defense enthusiasts and target shooting exclusively. To know more about the unique differences, speak with an enthusiast. You will find they are very grown up people with a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the subject. Educate yourself before drawing a conclusion.
If you would like to learn what an AR-15 is designed for, then go find out. Stop listening to pundits that are preaching a false narrative. As an able adult capable of doing research, find the answer. I’ll give you a head start on the research - semi-automatic rifles, like the Colt AR-15, are not assault rifles. No, No really…look it up.
I do agree, a severely mentally disturbed individual can acquire a weapon and do harm. And that goes for any type of weapon; a knife, a car, bat, gun, golf club and the list goes on. However, the Second Amendment does not aid in that action. No gun law or restriction will prohibit it either. Anyone intent on committing a crime will find a way to do it.
As a citizen, you have the right to your opinion just as you have the right to own a gun. Owning a gun does not make a person childish, unlawful or delusional.
I respectfully suggest everyone start learning about all sides of an issue and not allow yourself to be settled on an opinion projected by only one side of a narrative.
So I ask you, what are you doing to change your mindset? I would think it’s not impossible. So I hope.