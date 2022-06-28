The open hearings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection are riveting. Clearly, consistently, and dramatically, witnesses have revealed how ruthlessly Donald Trump tried to retain the presidency despite knowing that he had lost the election.
In your June 22 edition, opinion writer Gary Franks argued that the hearings’ goal “leaves the door open on a matter that should be closed.” He posits that since the election was certified properly, courts did their job fairly, and Joe Biden is the legitimate president, the American electorate should move on without further review.
I question if Mr. Franks has watched the public hearings. How would he feel if an incumbent Democratic president, after losing to a Republican challenger, employed the overtly unconstitutional maneuvers used by Trump?
In that scenario, what if the incumbent Democrat fabricated voter fraud, pressured officials to “find” votes, impugned voting officials’ character, filed spurious legal challenges, considered naming a sympathetic acting attorney general, concocted alternate elector slates, urged the vice president to reject electoral votes, incited violence — and then continued to trumpet the lies after leaving office? Would Mr. Franks feel the same?
The election matter should have concluded with the Electoral College’s formal voting in December 2020. Perhaps then we could have “moved on,” but given the circumstances, we cannot shrug off Trump’s grasping challenges to our democracy and peaceful transfer of power.
The select committee’s hearings are important; every American should watch them. Events that followed the 2020 election must never be repeated.