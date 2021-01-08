With [last] Wednesday's sunrise, Perquimans County rose to the occasion to provide COVID-19 vaccine to residents in the state's Phase 1B vaccination priority, those persons age 75 and older.
County officials were on-site at the recreation center before sun-up to establish an orderly process of vaccinating hundreds of people.
I was pleased to be one of those vaccinated.
Kudos to the men and women who provided the much-anticipated protection against the COVID-19 virus.
The recreation center parking lot provided the necessary space for the sheriff's deputies to efficiently manage the vehicular traffic.
By mid-morning, the line of vehicles stretched to Harvey Point Road and Highway 17.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services and Perquimans EMS medics' nurses and staff braved the cold temperatures to administer the vaccine in a drive-thru process of four lanes of traffic.
The county's Emergency Services personnel provided the traffic management devices and other essential services. Jarvis Winslow, a familiar face at emergencies and weather events, was on hand to assist with the operation.
Some Perquimans citizens felt they would be slighted in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine due to our northeastern location, east of the I-95 corridor. This was not the case and turned out to be a refreshing change.
Our county government and regional health organization should be proud and pleased with the number of residents vaccinated. Well done.
The use of the county’s emergency telephone notification system was particularly beneficial in providing residents with timely information.
The spokeswoman offered detailed instructions about the vaccination clinics at the recreation center.
Frequent and reliable information is critical for decision making by the public.
It was an effective use of the available technology.
Keep it up.
David J. Rigby
Hertford