'Let the Monument Stand'

Recently I was asked for my opinion regarding the removal of historical monuments from public places in Perquimans County.
I felt I wasn’t qualified to offer a comment as I hadn’t put a lot of thought into the subject. I was wrong…though I was correct. Let me explain…
First I’ll start with the definition of the word opinion. Depending on your source opinion is defined as: a thought or belief about something or someone (Cambridge Dictionary), a view, judgment, or appraisal formed in the mind about a particular matter (Merriam Webster), a belief or judgment that rests on grounds insufficient to produce complete certainty (Dictionary.com).
So it turns out I was wrong because an opinion is merely a thought or point of view that does not have to be based on fact or any form of reality. If I look into the sky and determine that the sky looks yellow with purple clouds; well…that’s my opinion.
That said, I still feel I was correct because I believe a person should not offer an opinion on an important subject without at least putting in some effort toward educating themselves on the particular subject.
There has been a recent trend to remove statues and monuments because in the opinion of some they represent racism, white supremacist views and pay homage to hate. It’s unfortunate that the majority of the folks with those opinions didn’t put in the time and effort to learn about the object of their distain.
In Hertford at the Perquimans County courthouse there is a monument that is under threat of removal due to the opinion of some that it represents the negative connotations outlined in the above paragraph.
While doing my own research I learned the monument was erected forty seven years after the Civil War ended to commemorate the memory of those citizens from Perquimans County that gave their lives for their country. Emblazoned upon the monument is the inscription - They Fought for What They Believed to be Right and Sealed Their Faith in Blood. That’s a powerful statement. It also sounds like it could apply to any soldier that has ever fought for the United States of America, from colonial to modern times.
Also in relief on the monument are a furled Confederate battle flag and the years 1861- 1865. I can only presume that the flag is the main source of the controversy. The Confederate flag has been a target for many years now and it has been a prop to try to advance an agenda.
In this, the era of cancel culture, some of the folks that share in the agenda are trying to take advantage of the current state of affairs by pointing out everything that has the potential of being offensive. To them, the sky is not blue with white clouds.
To them it’s whatever they tell you it is...and you need to listen. It has been my observation through the years that those who look at the world through the lens of offensiveness and racism are in fact offensive and racist. Those who don’t, see a monument, just like any other monument you might find on the North Carolina Civil War Trail.
Since 1912, when the monument was erected, how many protests have there been? How many times in the past 109 years has the Perquimans County Commission been petitioned to remove the monument? Why now? My research didn’t provide me the answers to the first two questions but I have an opinion about the third.
Tolerance is another word that should be defined: The ability to rationally cope with the existence of opinions differing from or conflicting with one's own.
We, as citizens of the United States, don’t have the right to not be offended. I submit to those folks that are offended by the monument that if their feelings are genuine and not part of the trendy woke culture, leaving the monument in place makes for a far greater teaching and discussion tool than its removal.
Isn’t that the point of preserving history?
Let the monument stand.