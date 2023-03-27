For at least 20 years the children of Perquimans County have had to look at dilapidated buildings twice a day on their rides to and from the elementary and high schools in the town of Hertford.

The children have learned that this is OK, that people don’t care and that it is normal to have these dangerous buildings to continue to stand. I have lived a third of my life in the South, a third in the Midwest and West, and a third in the Northeast. Let me tell you, this is not normal.