In another characteristically simple-minded move, Joe Biden will increase expenses for everyone while undoubtedly adding to inflation now that he has convinced West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for a watered-down version of the Build Back Better bill he ironically calls the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill will do as Biden promised during the campaign: increase taxes on corporations and spend an exorbitant sum on “green energy” boondoggles.
Since Biden has never been involved in any business other than government, his handlers apparently haven’t found it necessary to explain to him how corporations work. He obviously doesn’t understand that their shareholders require them to make profits and therefore an increase in their taxes will cause them to raise their prices, fire workers and hire fewer employees.
All of this will necessarily create additional inflationary pressures at a horrible time. If you think this bill somehow bodes great economic news, then you obviously don’t understand inflation.
One truly surprising aspect of this bill is the deleterious effect it will have on the coal industry and its workers, a vital part of the economy in West Virginia, Manchin’s home state. However, it has been reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Biden promised Manchin that in exchange for his support, they would initiate legislation to make pipelines more easy to construct and therefore benefit West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry.
If Manchin trusts that this will happen, he has obviously joined the ranks of the terminally delusional left.
It should also be noted that Biden made other campaign promises which he has now forgotten. He promised that he would not build another foot of the border wall and yet has already started adding to it in California and Arizona. He also campaigned on being the great uniter and the only person who could bring the country back together after the “divisive” Donald Trump. In actuality, he has done the opposite. He also said he was the quintessential expert on foreign relations and we have all seen how that has gone.
However, all of this fits the Biden political mold of being an incompetent leader.