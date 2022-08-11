In another characteristically simple-minded move, Joe Biden will increase expenses for everyone while undoubtedly adding to inflation now that he has convinced West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for a watered-down version of the Build Back Better bill he ironically calls the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill will do as Biden promised during the campaign: increase taxes on corporations and spend an exorbitant sum on “green energy” boondoggles.

Since Biden has never been involved in any business other than government, his handlers apparently haven’t found it necessary to explain to him how corporations work. He obviously doesn’t understand that their shareholders require them to make profits and therefore an increase in their taxes will cause them to raise their prices, fire workers and hire fewer employees.