I read with great interest an article in the Chowan Herald authored by Tyler Newman. My wife and I currently live in Milton, Delaware, and we are subscribers to the Chowan Herald.

We are very seriously considering a move to Edenton. The area that we currently live in is a victim of ongoing overdevelopment, population growth and infrastructure inadequacy. We moved to this area in 2005 after spending 15 years on an island in Maine that was only accessible via boat. The changes in our community and the changes that are continuing unabated, are the impetus for our relocation.