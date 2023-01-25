Cloudy this morning, then becoming windy with showers and a possible thunderstorm or two developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Forests not fading: Trees replanted after harvests
Regarding Tyler Newman’s “Fading forests” column in the Jan. 12 edition of The Perquimans Weekly, the issue applies to all of North Carolina.
I frequently read about vast areas of our state’s forests being clearcut for fuel pellets. No hard evidence is ever provided. For the record I don’t think that fuel pellets are sustainable, but it is a market for hardwood waste generated during logging operations.
Yes, there is a lot of clearcutting in Perquimans and Chowan counties. A lot of the wood leaves the forest as wood chips. The majority go to a “diaper fluff” plant on the site of the former Weyerhaeuser paper mill near Plymouth, because they pay a higher price.
On our family tree farm in Perquimans County, we have harvested and replanted about 300 acres of pine in the last eight years. Ninety-one percent of all forestland in Perquimans is in private ownership, and 41 percent of the total land area of the county is in private ownership.
Most owners consider their woodlands a business and manage it to make a profit and provide our county with about $3 million in economic benefits. Clearcut timberland is usually replanted within two years. It takes about three years to be able to see the seedlings from the highway.
Mr. Newman’s comments about national forests are correct but misleading. The national forests were established to provide a sustainable timber supply for the U.S. Other federal forestlands are mostly in national parks, which cannot be harvested, or on military bases.
Mr. Newman’s comments about South American forests may be correct but are also misleading. Tropical forests are being cut to convert the land to farming. They are “disturbed” once and are gone. Tree farms are “disturbed” about every 10 to 15 years by thinning and harvests, but they are replanted and thus remain forests.
There are no quick bucks to be made in tree farming. It is a long-term venture.