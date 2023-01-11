On Saturday, Dec. 31, at about 3:30 a.m., my wife woke me up and said she had strong pain in the area of her right shoulder blade. By 4 a.m., we were on our way to the emergency room at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and arrived by 4:15 a.m.
Dictionary.com defines “emergency” as: (1) “a sudden, urgent, unexpected occurrence or occasion requiring immediate action”; and (2): “A state, especially of need for help or relief, created by some unexpected event.”
While she went in and registered, I parked the car. I observed that there were maybe 10 cars in the ER parking lot. There were only about four or five patients sitting in the waiting area, waiting to be called in to the ER. After sitting there for over two hours, I checked with the person at the registration desk and was told that there is a 2- to 4-hour wait time to be taken back to a treatment room. During the time, there were only maybe two or three people called back to the treatment area.
At about the third hour, I checked again with the person at registration and was told that all of the treatment rooms were filled. This was not our first rodeo here, and we know that there must be at least 20 treatment rooms or more. I understand triage, as I spent 16 years in volunteer ambulance corps in eastern Pennsylvania, going to one of the nation’s top 100 hospitals many times with ambulance patients, so I know how things should work.
At 3.5 hours or so, my wife said that she couldn’t wait any longer and wanted to go home. I went to the registration desk and told staffers that we would be leaving, as we couldn’t wait any longer and not to bill or submit for insurance coverage, as I would protest the charges, since nothing was done, other than my wife’s vital signs being taken by a triage nurse.
I understand the order of patients being sent to a treatment room, from life-threatening to lesser needs, but that kind of wait in the middle of the night with few people in the emergency room waiting area is far from right. The only valid reason that I can think of for this ridiculous wait time is a lack of staff. That should be addressed. As you can see, the alleged care given in this emergency room does not meet any of the definitions of emergency.
I certainly hope that when they move to the new hospital complex, that the timeliness of service in the emergency department will improve greatly. Too bad that we do not have any 24-hour urgent care facilities in the immediate area, and more of them.