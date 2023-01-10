Right after New Year’s I thought that Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey had resurrected themselves in the Capitol Building as I watched Republicans eating their own on the House floor. What a circus! The Democrats were laughing and enjoying this circus as much as I was. How embarrassing!
It’s hard to believe that with our country, as divided as it is, that between five and 20 members of the House had to turn Republicans’ win of House control into a three-ring circus. Yet that’s exactly what they did.
The question we Republicans need to ask ourselves is: how much longer will this act continue? The original five obstructionists were: Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; and Bob Good, R-Va. But as of Thursday, the number of obstructionists totaled 20, and the most vocal appeared to be GOP Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
Boebert barely pulled out a razor-thin win over her Democratic opponent, winning by just 546 votes. On Shaun Hannity’s show on Fox, she filibustered through her entire interview, making an absolute fool of herself by not answering one of Hannity’s questions regarding her vote for speaker.
Not surprisingly, many of these 20 holdouts took money from presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to help win their respective elections, and once they won they didn’t need McCarthy any longer. What hypocrites!
The majority of the 20 defectors are Freedom Caucus members, which is a spinoff of the old Tea Party movement. All they were looking for is air time and the networks and cable news programs were more than happy to provide it in order to make Republicans look foolish. It’s working, because they do!
For some of these 20 holdouts, their vote against McCarthy was personal. Reports said some, especially Gaetz and Boebert, hate McCarthy and apparently made their votes against him personal. Gaetz said on cable news that McCarthy would not get his vote regardless of what concessions he made.
The last thing we need in divided government are personal feelings and hatred steering the country. That’s how the Democrats governed under the leadership of Nancy Pelosi for the past four years and it needs to stop.
Even former President Trump tried to get the 20 to vote for McCarthy and his plea apparently fell on deaf ears — which is another sign he’s losing his clout with Republicans.
We send representatives to Washington to govern, not entertain. Twenty rogue Republicans in the House of Representatives are not near enough to change the political climate in Washington. I’m waiting for the next act.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: After this letter was received, GOP Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California was elected the next Speaker of the House on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning. Six Republican House members, including Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, helped McCarthy gain his winning margin by voting “present.”