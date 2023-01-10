Right after New Year’s I thought that Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey had resurrected themselves in the Capitol Building as I watched Republicans eating their own on the House floor. What a circus! The Democrats were laughing and enjoying this circus as much as I was. How embarrassing!

It’s hard to believe that with our country, as divided as it is, that between five and 20 members of the House had to turn Republicans’ win of House control into a three-ring circus. Yet that’s exactly what they did.