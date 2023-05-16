...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Principal pay shouldn't decide if students disciplined
In his column in your April 15 edition, Michael R. Worthington states that the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is in trouble. He points out that enrollment has dropped 13% from 2019 levels and state funding is based on the number of students a district has.
Worthington also notes that parents are pulling students out of ECPPS to either homeschool them or send them to either private school or charter schools, and that the NC School Report Cards show that two-thirds of ECPPS schools are low performing.
This is troubling news in and of itself, but Worthington goes on to say that ECCPS is having difficulty recruiting and retaining good teachers. Pay is one issue, but it’s the school climate that is driving off many teachers.
The next paragraph got my attention even more because of a recent letter to The Daily Advance about a grandmother whose grandson was being bullied at Sheep-Harney Elementary School and that apparently no one at the school or at ECCPS was doing anything about it.
Mr. Worthington says that another problem is student discipline because principals are discouraged from suspending students. Reports on disciplinary actions are submitted to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and principals’ annual evaluations are negatively affected by the number of students they suspend. This discourages principals from suspending students regardless of how badly they misbehave.
I would hate to think that this is the reason that the grandmother in your story can’t get anything done about her grandson being bullied because it could adversely affect someone’s annual evaluation or what the school gets in funding. How bullying is handled in school should not be based on whether it negatively effects a principal’s own report card or is a question of dollars and cents. A student’s welfare is in question here.
I do pray that for everyone’s sake this matter has been resolved by now.