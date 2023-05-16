In his column in your April 15 edition, Michael R. Worthington states that the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is in trouble. He points out that enrollment has dropped 13% from 2019 levels and state funding is based on the number of students a district has.

Worthington also notes that parents are pulling students out of ECPPS to either homeschool them or send them to either private school or charter schools, and that the NC School Report Cards show that two-thirds of ECPPS schools are low performing.