Market cashier needs to learn customer service skills
I have one question to ask of society. What has happened to the customer service side of business? I have been noticing this for a while now.
Normally if I feel unappreciated as a customer I just stop patronizing that business. But on Aug. 5 at a local market in Hertford, I experienced the straw that broke the camel’s back.
When I approached the cashier, she did not greet me. I don’t think she even looked my way, let alone ask if I had found everything that I was looking for. She did not tell me the total of my purchase nor did she say, “Thank you, have a nice day.”
Instead, there was complete silence. Let me correct that: She was silent to me but she was talking to someone else.
Customer service skills are a valuable commodity. I ask all employers, supervisors or anyone who trains employees, especially those whose business is to serve the public, to teach their employees how to successfully interact with the public. Having good manners is priceless and ageless.
JACQUELINE FRIERSON
Belvidere