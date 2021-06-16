Commissioners,
When I was growing up, I was never very interested in history or the past in general but as I grew older I began to realize the importance of history on the future.
We all make mistakes but we learn from our mistakes and that is why history is so important. There are groups now that believe we should eliminate everything that represents the part of history they do not like.
As responsible adults, is that going to be the new way we raise our kids and grandkids? Are we going to teach them the past does not matter and we can just wipe it out of our history books or our lives if it offends us or we do not like what happened?
Slavery was wrong without question but these Confederate Soldiers were called to serve their Country. The Civil War divided this nation and now we have these small groups that want to open past wounds and further divide this country during a time when racial tensions are at a peak.
The Monument to the Confederate War Dead is a memorial to the men who made the ultimate sacrifice not a justification for slavery.
As a Marine Corps veteran, I believe all those killed in action should be honored and remembered regardless of the conflict or war our Country was involved in during that period of history.
I ask all of you to stand strong and not to give in to the demands of a few. We do not have the right to change the parts of history we do not agree with.
The Monument is a tribute to Our Soldiers and should not be moved or altered. Please be a Board that protects history and not one that crumbles under a little pressure.
I am a proud resident of Perquimans County and I do not want to see this issue cause division in our County.
Jim Bray
Hertford