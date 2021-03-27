No one person should have unilateral power to shut down NC — regardless of party

Herford, NC (27944)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.