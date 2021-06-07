Editor's Note: Letter below was sent to the Perquimans County Commission following a recent meeting regarding the future of the Civil monument on the courthouse green.
I attended an informational meeting this afternoon and listened to Terry Swope's presentation about the monument.
I am very much in favor of his approach and understand the reasons behind it. There should not be another monument nor should the colored Union Troops monument be moved.
Ms. Lenore Brown, trustee from the Baptist Church, who has been taking care of the monument, Mr James Logan, a lifelong Hertford town resident, Connie Brothers and her parents were there along with Pastor Fletcher, the new pastor of the AME Zion Church. No one wants either monument moved.
The lack of knowledge many of us have about our history in Perquimans county is a compelling argument for a Perquimans County Museum which could be located in the town of Hertford.
The Chamber of Commerce is making a terrible decision to sell their paid for current building and rent a space in the dilapidated strip shopping center on Hwy 17 and, as a result, there will be no place for the Catfish Hunter memorabilia which attracts thousands of visitors to our county each year.
The keepers of the rich Black history in our county are passing away and their knowledge needs to be saved for all to learn. The role of the Quakers and the Underground Railroad needs to be told. Hertford is on the Civil War Trail.
So, instead of tearing down monuments which will not change what happened during those terrible years, let's try to learn from those times and work to better understand our history and hopefully, each other as a result.
Kim Brinn
Hertford