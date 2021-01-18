Regardless of one’s political leaning, any right-thinking American must condemn the recent attack inside the Capital as an incursion on our very democracy.
Hopefully this dastardly act to overturn the legal transition from one president to the next will be a painful reminder that America is a country of laws, not men.
That we are best served when we engage in spirited but peaceful debate based upon agreed facts. Therefore, it is essential we apply reason over passion, break out of our biased media echo chambers (left or right), and most importantly – really listen to each other.
A true patriot is a discerning citizen equipped with a questioning mind valuing evidence over rhetoric. Too many of us have become “lazy patriots” automatically believing our side is always right and the other as ill-intentioned villains.
Blind obedience to any political party, movement, or individual is cancerous to a free society. Perhaps Voltaire, the 18th century writer, expressed it best: “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Our challenge is to resist becoming “lazy patriots” by doing the work: to educate ourselves on the issues, make decisions based on facts and evidence, and hold our leaders to higher standards.
This week we celebrated the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. He understood the necessity of a thoughtful citizenry and our responsibility to continually re-educate ourselves in order to sustain a democracy.
Dr. King reminded us, “Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction.”
Allan Smith
Edenton