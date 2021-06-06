There is a fear that Hertford Town Council is going to substantially reduce or eliminate the Hertford Police Department.
I would like to fully endorse that on one condition.
My one condition to supporting the minimizing or eliminating the Hertford Police Department is that on that same day, at the same meeting, in the same hour, that the Town of Hertford Council votes to unincorporate and that the council members put down their pens, turn in their laptops, turn in the town’s vehicle keys, go home and never come back.
By giving up, or minimizing the police responsibilities, the council’s key function in protecting the residents, it becomes very obvious that nothing cannot go to the county to be better managed.
Along with that transfer comes potential for reduced costs and realization that we are already the county seat and protection of the citizens will be centralized here, still. Water & sewer distribution, as a source of attracting new business and residents, will no longer be constrained by our town borders.
The education system, library, Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Development Authority are already at county level. Our fire department already works to support and be supported by other departments in the area. We may be suddenly eligible for county electrical rates.
As time passes, I am really concerned about what my tax dollars are supporting in the administration of this town’s resident’s needs and lost opportunities.
It is also disheartening that the council fails to accept that our police was better in tune with the well-being of our community than ever before.
Frank Jaklic
Hertford