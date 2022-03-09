Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s opening statement of her response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech is all you needed to hear.
The statement was: “I have been taking care of people all my life.” This is exactly what she wants to do. She wants you to rely on government. She might as well have said, “Let government take care of you.”
In her speech, Tlaib said she is a Democrat but also represents the Working Families Party. She said working families and workers 17 times. Americans was mentioned twice and middle class zero.
What’s wrong with the terms “Americans” and “middle class”? Are they not socialist or Marxist enough?
This speech was a rallying cry to support progressive candidates throughout the country. Tlaib’s colleague, New York Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has a Courage to Change Political Action Committee that is giving funds to candidates who pledge to follow its agenda, which includes defunding the police and slashing military spending.
America has many issues, most of which were created by Washington, D.C. But America does not need to change — not in the way they want. They want government to grow ever larger. They want you to believe government can solve your problems. They want you to forget about personal responsibility.
How can you be free to speak, act and think when dependent on the government? We can’t be free without personal responsibility.
Calvin Coolidge said “Liberty is not collective, it is personal. All liberty is individual liberty.”
Therefore, liberty has a price and that is personal responsibility.