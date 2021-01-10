Richard and I received our Corona Vaccine this morning. We would like to say congratulations to the Perquimans Health Department for a job well done! All of our local departments did an outstanding
job, the Perquimans Rescue Department, the Perquimans Sheriff Department and Hertford Police Department and many volunteers. It was a cold windy day and I’m sure they would have all preferred to
be in a warm office but, they worked efficiently and tirelessly to serve their community.
Many thanks for all of their work and wish for them a warm and less windy day for the second injection.
We are very proud to be residents of Perquimans County and the town of Hertford.
Annette Parr
Hertford