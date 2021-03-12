Praise for PQ Sheriff's Deputies

We want to thank some of the law enforcement officers of Hertford for making our granddaughter’s day last Monday, March 8.
We stopped to eat lunch and some of the Sheriff’s department were having lunch.
Our 2-year-old granddaughter saw them and wanted to go speak to them. She saw the two female officers and said she wanted them to hold her that they were her big sisters. While they were at the counter checking out she got out of her chair and approached them.
They immediately engaged her in conversation and the two female officers held her and several of the male officers talked with her - that made her day! Thank you again for being a good representative of leadership for the community.
Ken and Jeannie Simpson