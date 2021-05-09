In solidarity with our sister municipality, Elizabeth City, the Town of Hertford offers its prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrew Brown Jr.
The tragic unexpected death of Brown has resulted in peaceful protests, national scrutiny, and necessary request for justice.
As transparency, accountability and justice are pursued, we thank the city officials, law enforcement and all first responders for their efforts to keep all citizens safe. We share in your hopes for a positive outcome.
As we continue to be concerned for the family, citizens and all affected by this tragic loss, we are praying for grace, patience and peace for Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, in your commitment, resilience and collective efforts to move forward seeking the best for Elizabeth City and all of Pasquotank County.
Humbly submitted,
Mayor Earnell Brown and Citizens of the Town of Hertford