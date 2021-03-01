As Black History Month ends and Women History Month begins, I think this is an opportune time for me to speak about RESPECT.
I neither watch nor attend the Hertford Town Council meetings, but when the behavior gets totally outrageous someone will tell me about it or I read about it in the Perquimans Weekly.
Women have long fought for respect and equality. We have had to fight for a seat at the table and then to have our voices heard and our ideas acknowledged.
Added to that, Black women have had to overcome intolerable and inhumane conditions in America and still we have prevailed. And through it all we have supported, encouraged and lifted up Black men.
Thus, it is inconceivable to me that any self-respecting Black men who know the history of our people would debase a Black woman in public with the insults and vitriol spewed at Mayor Earnell Brown who is old enough to be their mother.
To refuse to afford her and her position the courtesy that any person convening a meeting customarily receives is an affront to all women and especially Black women. No one expects Council members to agree on all issues, but the inability to have discourse without discord shows a lack of the sophistication needed to effectively represent the interest of an elected officials’ constituents.
Maybe a lack of civility is in style right now in our nation, but it is not acceptable.
It took us too long to get RESPECT to tolerate it being denied to any woman, and especially not Mayor Brown who has conducted herself with dignity, integrity and professionalism.
Janice MacKenzie Cole
Hertford