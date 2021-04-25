In response to the Daily Advance's Editorial Board opinion – Wooten needs to name deputies, release summary of Brown’s shooting 04/24/21 – that was written by an unnamed writer at that newspaper, the duty and responsibility of the press is to investigate and report the facts.
Journalists have a duty to report the news thoroughly and without bias. It is NOT the duty of the press to incite violence or command citizens, business or government to take a specified action.
The fact that the heading of the article calls for public servants to be named during an ongoing investigation is absurd…even more so when the person who penned the article won’t attribute their own name to it.
Throughout the article the term “We” is used. Is the reader to infer that every employee of The Daily Advance was canvassed and concurred with the complete details within the article?
The author comes across as two-faced by acknowledging the legal constraints Sheriff Wooten is under then stating the legality should be ignored and information should be released anyway.
By releasing the names of the deputies involved, at this juncture, only serves to raise pitch forks and ignite torches. Members of law enforcement do not deserve to be doxed because the press has an agenda.
The article states “…we understand the legal constraint on those being asked to release footage – Wooten and District Attorney Andrew Womble.” It also states “In fact, public release is specifically prohibited by law.”
Clearly the unnamed author doesn’t understand the legal constraints or they wouldn't be pushing with all their might to have officials violate these constraints. The writer states “We reject the notion that releasing details of what is known to the public now will somehow impede the SBI’s investigation.”
Really?! More often than not investigations are hampered by the politicizing of issues by the press. Reporting snippets of information without having the whole picture will only create a potentially false and very manipulative narrative. Perhaps that’s the idea behind this statement.
Reporting information received from a neighbor and possible witness…wonderful! The press asked a question, received an answer and reported the details.
However, stating it is “The only real information the public has gotten…” and stating “Wooten hasn’t disputed Williams’ account or The Associate Press’ reporting.” are simply attempts to inflame the public, not inform the public.
The editor then goes on to, in effect, threaten Sheriff Wooten – until he takes the action that we demand, the streets of the city will be in chaos…is the gist of the statement.
The press has no place commanding citizens, business or government to take a specified action. If the public demands action then report on whom and what action they would like taken.
The press, as a whole, has a serious issue of credibility. Terms like “Fake News” are bantered about every day. Certainly the public has the right to be informed and the press plays a critical role in that process.
If the press would fulfill their duty and responsibility of informing the public without the demands, the incitement and the fake unnamed sources, then WE the public would be very much appreciative and would gladly watch, listen and read more.
Is that too much to ask of our local media?