Readers React to Cooper's Decree

When Governor Roy Cooper issued his Modified Stay at Home Order, our readers told us what they think about the curfew and restrictions. According to Facebook’s metrics, that post reached nearly 5,000 people who shared it 28 times and left 80 comments, most of which came down hard on Cooper’s decree.
Published below are the comments as they appear on Facebook, albeit slightly edited for publication in a family newspaper.
Crystal Dawn Clark
How the heck he ever got re elected I will NEVER understand!!! Basically what he just said was go to bed on time, then resume your daily activities...OK!
Aimee Beard
Because the virus spreads only during certain hours and there are quite a bit of people out and about between 10pm and 5am?
This dude has zero common sense. Zero. I truly can’t believe this guy was put back in office.
Kevin Overton
Because those are the only hours the corona comes out to get us, makes perfect sense king Cooper
David Mahler
He makes a lot sense. Treating this virus like the boogey man. He’s taking his orders from the DNC and George Soros.
Brenda Heywood
Easy for you to say with your negative comments. There are folks currently fighting for their lives. And I’m not just talking about covid. Folks with autoimmune diseases , elderly with bad immune system. Let’s hope your own kids and family members don’t ever have the disease or contract covid . Such ignorance
Patrick Morrissey
If you are overwhelmed with fear, stay in YOUR house. Wear YOUR mask. Protect YOURSELF. When you don’t want someone to break in to your house, you lock your doors. If you don’t want someone on your lawn, you build a fence. These orders are ridiculous and have absolutely no basis in science or common sense. There are folks fighting for their lives EVERYDAY for any number of reason since time began. This cures nothing. This solves nothing.
Kate Rose Williams
I know the comments here are awful and so ignorant. No wonder we’re in such a mess in this country. We’ll be up to 4,000 dead a day sooner than later. I assume no one here knows any doctors or nurses or people that have been sick. And the religious references are even better. I can’t imagine Jesus saying “No I ain’t gonna wear a mask.” Masks work. This disease is airborne. People don’t care about their neighbors.
David Roberts
Wake-up America before it’s too Late!!
The Four Steps to Communism Taking Over a Country
1) Demoralization, (15-20 years time frame) The goal and purpose is to make a country immoral so they cannot recognize or believe in truth when it is presented to them
2) Destabilization, (2-5 years time frame) To create conditions where the tipping points for degrading society occur
3) Crisis, Take advantage of destabilization situations to seize power (“never let a crisis go to waste”)
4) Normalization, Success is achieved with the taking control of the governing power/authority and ushering in a reset of the structure of governance.
David Hickman
Screw you Roy Cooper. You have essentially declared martial law. Who died and made you Adolph Hitler? Damned dictatorial Democrats, we need to get rid of every damned one of them. Send them all to China, they have the dictatorship they evidently desire over there. Keep it out of the USA
Sarah Mathis Weeks
This was the ruling of The United States Supreme Court in Ex parte Milligan, 71 U.S. 2 (1866) which yet stands to this day.” Neither the legislature nor any executive or judicial officer may disregard the provisions of the constitution in case of emergency....
“ Section 98 therefore, ANYONE who declares the suspension of constitutionally guaranteed rights (to freely travel, peacefully assemble, earn a living, freely worship, etc.) and or attempts to enforce such suspension within 50 independent, sovereign, continental United States of America is making war against our constitution(s) and, therefore, we the people. They violate their constitutional oath and, thus, immediately forfeit their office and authority and their proclamations may be disregarded with impunity and that means ANYONE; even the governor and President.
William Eure
My house my rules, screw Cooper