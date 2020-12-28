I strongly support the concerns Sara Winslow brought before Town Council on December 15. I am adding my own concerns Sara raised.
To see Winslow's concerns that have been posted to PerquimansWeekly.com, click: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/opinion/letters/winslow-takes-town-hall-to-task/article_54568165-ceb9-5b61-9d2a-ffdc6ef3847a.html
I have lived in Hertford for nearly 10 years and have attended numerous town council meetings especially in the last three years. When not physically present, I use Zoom or Facebook.
Mayor Brown is working hard to correct audio problems regarding Zoom and town council needs to give her all the support she requires without belittling her in the process. Cooperation not confrontation!
While I did not sign the petition presented on July 13, 2020 to Town Council regarding Councilmen Jackson and Norman's behavior, I supported the citizens involved. I attended the petition meetings and expressed my concerns.
Apparently the original petition is missing from the town records and I question “the system” in place. This is further supported by Sara Winslow correctly pointing out many minutes from 2020 are missing and some from 2019.
Sara has asked council on several occasions about missing minutes. WHY should she even have to ask ? Over the last several years council has not seriously been listening to her concerns. How is council planning on getting the minutes written?
There are legal issues regarding missing minutes, audios and a petition. Is some of this a crime and should be pursued? The Town seems to be in serious violation of open meeting laws and a general account of closed sessions so Sara Winslow has every right to ask how this will be addressed. I would also like an answer.
Audits need to be done on time. If the present firm can’t do that then you need to find another company. I am greatly alarmed by the violations found in the previous audit and they have not been properly addressed to the citizens.
The apathy shown by The Town of Hertford regarding the water pressured issue several Saturdays ago is disappointing. A boil water notice should have been issued immediately. There is no excuse for the poor response. Furthermore there was no suggestion on how to get clean water into the house.
Sara Winslow was smart enough to run her outside faucet to clear her line, but how many other people were aware enough to do that? Instead their water heaters and various filters might get clogged with the sludge. The town has had a wake up call and is implementing the right procedures to address emergencies.
The town now knows that certain areas of Hertford need to be identified as problems when water pressure is lost. I would like the answers Sara Winslow raised regarding testing.
Why does the council need to do voting under council concerns which are usually late at night when everyone is tired?
Thank you Mayor Pro Tem Hodges for pointing that out in the last meeting at 12:30 a.m. when Councilman Jackson tried to push for a vote. Why is any voting done during council concerns?
If the issue wasn’t brought up during the work session why do some council members try to push through VOTES the next week during council concerns late at night? That leads to poor decision making.
The constant interruption of the Mayor by Councilman Norman and Jackson who press for votes on subjects already decided?
The Tahoe is a perfect example. The number of votes called by Councilman Jackson or Norman was a huge waste of time and energy. And yet when they demand respect they can’t even see the disrespect they spew towards the other three council members.
As Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch clearly stated the council needs to set a higher standard and be respectful towards everyone. That means citizens and council. In 2019 I and many others found it extremely difficult to get up before town council to talk because of the disrespect we were shown.
It distressed me a few meetings ago when Councilman Norman challenged one of the speakers. This energy of disrespect causes people not to speak up or prevent them from speaking the truth from their viewpoint. Such treatment by public officials kills an open free society and democracy.
Our Mayor Brown can use her office however she wants to without Councilman Jackson whining and complaining about how HE thinks she should use it.
Get over it Councilman Jackson. You lost and all your complaining does is extend meetings, denigrate the Mayor and waste everyone's time including the citizens watching the meetings.
Mayor Brown bravely read a letter regarding many of Councilman Quentin Jacksons numerous court dates. It shows a strong pattern of continual conflict with legal problems. A mixed bag of guilty and innocent. Our Mayor only read facts from a letter.
The important point is Councilman Jackson is still dealing with legal problems. I believe he has a jury trial set for next month. He sets a poor example for our town on rising above the fray.
I hope in the future Councilman Jackson will pause when anger arises or dealing with the law and ask yourself “How will this help my political future?” Or more importantly “Why do I feel the need to be in the courtroom so much?” The poor me or victim mentality is not a defense.
For three years now I have listened to the fact that Councilman Norman and Jackson know more than our other three council members regarding government and rules.
So let me ask you both this…If you two know so much how come you never questioned the fact in open council meetings that many minutes (25) are not available to the public going back to 2019? Both of you are such sticklers for rules and will take every opportunity to attack other council members.
Yet I never hear in meetings either of you questioning why minutes aren’t being approved of on a regular basis. Is this because you both have a bias towards our former council clerk? Your vast knowledge should have alerted you both to the serious problem regarding past minutes. Why did you both stay quiet regarding the unapproved minutes?
My final and greatest concern regards the Democratic process in our town. With the constant interruptions and vitriol occurring at council meetings I feel many of Hertford’s more serious problems are not being dealt with in a timely manner.
The poor manners demonstrated by Councilman Norman and Jackson disrupt, disrespect and sidetrack our democratic process. Many citizens are discouraged from either attending or watching Zoom meetings due to their behavior over the last three years. With less people being involved it creates a vacuum and democracy no longer works properly.
The Democratic process can be pleasant and beneficial to everyone in town. There is much more power in kindness and respect. Just because our country is so divided on the national and state level, it doesn’t mean Town Council needs to be that way. Please consider this as we move into the new year.
Ask yourself “If I can say something clearly and precisely without negative energy attached wouldn’t that work better?” No issue should be a contest but a willingness to compromise pleasantly.
A healthy democracy works with respect, kindness, preparedness and never losing sight of what is best for Hertford and the citizens that voted all of you into office.
Martha Borders is a resident of Hertford.