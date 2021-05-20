Editor’s Note: Soon after receiving Kevin Jones’ letter about the Civil War monument, the Perquimans Weekly posted the column to newspaper’s webpage – perquimansweekly.com – and to social media. As of Tuesday morning, the letter reached 5,500 people via Facebook and generated 162 comments expressing various opinions about the monument.
Though there were folks who made strong arguments in favor of moving the monument, most people said the historical marker should remain in front of the courthouse. Published below are some of the comments from that post:
Jim Perry: This monument and others honoring war dead are a part of history. They were acts of defiance in some cases, but when most of them were erected, family members who had know them still survived. There was a very personal reason for some of these, beyond the cause for which they fought. Leave these works of art in place; and use the money we would spend removing and housing them to properly interpret them, so posterity can have a more accurate, balanced view of history. Colonial NC is the last place we should be trying to erase history.
Renee Batts Hunter: I wonder how many of you “let it stand-ers” actually know history? Have you read about the War? The facts I mean . Have you researched when and by whom the monument was erected? I don’t live in Hertford but have spent a lot of time there over the past 59 years. I love the town. Times change — people learn. Know better do better.
Linda Sokalski: They want to take down or do away with all the things , That is our history. Rather it’s good or bad. It should stand. So we all can remember what happened and what has been overcome. But instead they think if they take it down, It will help. It won’t ! It won’t heal anyone or anything. Just leave all monuments alone. People need to learn from it, remember those who gave there lives.
Caitlin Shotwell: I came back to this post and I have to say there’s a lot of perturbed white people, mostly as I scroll.
What if you drove by a monument each day that reminded you your ancestors were slaves? That the people fighting to keep them enslaved get a monument for it? That in spite of how much we say we’re trying to move forward in race relations, it’s kept anyway by the vote of mostly descendants of the very people who enslaved you? You’d be some absolutely belligerent white people then.
North Carolina was part of the Confederate States. The Confederacy was fighting to get away from the Union so their business could still be done through the means of slavery and keeping the union was not the goal. Confederates were enemies of the Union.
Maybe there’s a Confederate States of America spot this can go in, or have the information put in the Confederate States of America history book that is studied in the United State’s school system now.
There’s no such thing?! I’m totally shocked guys. Totally serial.
Critter Gitter: Let it stand...it is where we once we’re and it’s not where are today. Have we arrived? No, but it is a reminder to never return to that way of thinking. People need to stop teaching racism, it’s a learned behavior.. PERIOD! It starts in the home, our politicians have made it a tool to get the black minority vote.
Kate Rose Williams: It’s PAST time for it to go. If you’re afraid you’ll forget the Civil War or how the Confederate army wanted to rip our country apart over slavery, there are plenty of books you can read and lots of documentaries you can watch. It’s pretty strange to erect a monument for the losing side of a war, especially 48 years after the end of said war. I repeat... This was erected almost half a century after the end of the Civil War! It’s not a relic of the war...
Please understand that in the early 1900s (when this went up) and then of course in the 1950s and 60s, these were times of EXTREME civil rights tension. Please step back and think a bit deeper about the context here.... https://www.history.com/news/how-the-u-s-got-so-many-confederate-monuments?fbclid=IwAR3pOqYPOAkiPynxC-c44nHVib8eeN37ZXruQN5zD4EkbUSx09Ay5U2IgzM
David Preston Long: It should absolutely stay. It’s a Memorial to the Soldiers from Perquimans that were killed in action and never returned. I would however propose the idea of the community erected monument dedicated to the Quakers who spearheaded the underground railroad and also move the Black Union Monument up to the court house lawn. We should never remove memorials dedicated to our family and ancestors, we should always add more.
Len Silva: Emblazoned upon the monument is the inscription — They Fought for What They Believed to be Right and Sealed Their Faith in Blood.
The same could be said for those insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on January 6th. Fighting for what you believe in doesn’t always make it right.
David Perry: 3/4ths of the people complaining didn’t know where it was at or what it was for until the agitators stirred it up. If you take the monument down, then the high school needs a new mascot since pirates stole, looted and robbed. What message do the children get by having such a terrible mascot?
Kat Benoit: Great article. Don’t let hate erase history
Keith Throckmorton: They can not remove it without violating the law. The commissioners were elected to represent ALL citizens. I object to my tax money on a scheme to circumvent the law. I have lost confidence in their ability to hold office. We must remember this election time.