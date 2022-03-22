I am writing to address the concerns mentioned in your Saturday, March 12, article regarding the changes being proposed to Workforce Development in the state.
I do not see these changes as necessarily being so drastically draconian as Albemarle Commission Executive Director Mike Ervin and Pasquotank Commissioners Sean Lavin and Lloyd Griffin indicated with their comments in the story.
I served on the regional Workforce Development Board representing Vocational Rehabilitation for many years and I can tell you the budgets were heavy on administrative spending in comparison to consumer service spending. In fact, the Workforce Development programs in Region R at one time were removed from being administered by the Albemarle Commission due to poor fiscal oversight and transferred to Region Q in Washington, N.C. Region Q administered the programs for Pasquotank and the other nine area counties in Region R effectively and efficiently.
When the Workforce Development programs were brought back to the Albemarle Commission and there was an attempt by the board to scrutinize administrative spending, Mr. Griffin and the rest of the consortium dissolved the board and appointed in essence a “yes” board of directors.
We were called “trouble makers” for attempting to scrutinize budget expenditures under Wendy Jewett, the Workforce Development director at that time. There are millions of federal dollars allocated to these programs that the public has no idea about.
In closing, I do not see how realignment of the Workforce Development programs will have a negative effect. It did not when they were handled by Region Q. It is all about money.