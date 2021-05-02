This is a challenging time for Pasquotank County and the city of Elizabeth City. As we bear a tragic loss and intense national scrutiny, our community is showing its collective strength through peaceful protest and responsible calls for justice.
Our prayers are with friends and neighbors who are grieving the loss of Andrew Brown, Jr; we share your mourning. Our hearts are with the demonstrators calling for transparency and accountability; we share your hopes. And our thanks are with the city officials and public safety officers who are working diligently to protect our community and ensure the right to free speech; we share your commitment to Elizabeth City.
As educators, citizens, and leaders of this region’s colleges and universities, we ask everyone to join with us as we endeavor to approach the coming days with grace and patience.
History teaches us that moments of hardship can also be moments of progress, and that communities are defined by their collective response to tragedy.
Together, we can show the world that Elizabeth City can emerge stronger, more united, and more committed to justice for all its citizens.
JACK BAGWELL, KARRIE DIXON, JOHN MAURICE
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Jack Bagwell is president of College of The Albemarle; Karrie G. Dixon is chancellor of Elizabeth City State University; and John W. Maurice is president of Mid-Atlantic Christian University.